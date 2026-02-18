WhatsApp may soon let users add a password to their accounts

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new method to secure your account. The feature was spotted in a recent Android beta build by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. It shows that WhatsApp is working on an option that will let users set a password for their accounts. For now, the feature is being tested internally and is not available even to beta users. Also Read: How to Hide WhatsApp Profile Photo from Specific People

The goal appears to be simple — add one more security step to the current login process. Also Read: 6 hidden features WhatsApp and Instagram users ignore

How the password feature will work

At present, WhatsApp users log in using a six-digit verification code sent to their registered phone number. Many users also enable two-step verification, which adds a separate PIN during the registration process.

The upcoming password feature will add another layer. Under the new system, after entering the usual six-digit verification code, users will also be asked to enter their account password. If two-step verification is enabled, users will first need to enter their PIN and then the password during login.

The change would add another step during login. Even if someone gets access to the SMS verification code, they would still need the account password to sign in.

Password rules and settings

According to details seen in the beta version, the password can be set from within WhatsApp’s settings. It must be between six and 20 characters long and include at least one letter and one number.

WhatsApp is expected to show whether the selected password is strong enough at the time of setup. Users will be able to change or remove the password whenever they want. The password will not be compulsory. Users who are comfortable with the existing system can continue using WhatsApp the same way as before.

It will not replace existing features like two-step verification, but instead sit alongside them.

Why this change matters

In recent months, concerns around SIM swapping and account takeovers have increased. While two-step verification already adds protection, WhatsApp appears to be taking an additional step to reduce the chances of unauthorised access.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The password feature is still being refined and is expected to roll out in a future update once testing is complete. WhatsApp has not shared an official timeline yet.