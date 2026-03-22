WhatsApp to introduce feature where messages disappear after reading for Android users

WhatsApp is developing a new Android privacy feature, allowing the users to have more control over the duration of message visibility. The next update comes under the enhancement of disappearing messages by adding new timings. Also Read: How you can watch Instagram reels on WhatsApp: Most people don’t know this trick

WhatsApp is working on an ‘After Reading’ Feature

WhatsApp is working on a feature in which the messages can be erased once read. This alternative will enable the users to send messages that will automatically disappear soon after the recipient opens it. Also Read: How to recover WhatsApp chat history after losing your phone from Android and iPhone

With this feature, the messages will be deleted after 15 minutes of being read. In case the message is not opened, it will be deleted in 24 hours. This keeps messages in chats not long enough. Also Read: How 3.5 Billion WhatsApp Accounts were mapped Using a Simple Trick: Researchers Expose a Loophole in the App

Short Timers

WhatsApp is also experimenting with shorter disappearing message time. The users might have the option of setting timers to 1-12 hours. This comes handy in situations where messages are required to remain visible over a short period.

WhatsApp now has timers such as 24 hours, 7 days and 90 days. The new alternatives will provide the users with flexibility and more control of their chats.

Here’s How Feature will Work

Users will have the possibility to activate the After reading option to an individual chat or to all the conversations. Messages will automatically be delivered according to the schedule established.

As an example, when one sends a message through this feature, it will disappear after 15 minutes in the chat of the sender. Once the receiver reads it, the message will disappear in their chat within 15 minutes. The message will be deleted after 24 hours in case the receiver fails to open it.

Privacy Benefits

This functionality is beneficial when it comes to the transmission of sensitive information. It is capable of securing personal messages, work updates or one time codes. Despite the read receipts being off, the message will still be lost depending on the timer.

This also makes sure that the user does not need to rely on the awareness of whether the message was read or not. Deletion will be done automatically in the system.

Release Timeline and Availability

This feature is under development and is being tested on Android in beta. WhatsApp is upgrading the system in order to ensure that it functions well.

As soon as testing is finished, the feature will be introduced in a new update. It will be released to additional users following the beta test.

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The new disappearing message option of WhatsApp brings in a new level of privacy and control. It enables the users to control the duration of their message visibility. This update demonstrates that the platform is also concerned with the enhancement of user security and communication.