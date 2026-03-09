Whatsapp may introduce chat bubbles, new ringtones and premium plan soon

WhatsApp is one such instant messaging platform that keeps on adding new tools and features to improve how people communicate on the app. The app regularly updates its features to make chats easier and more useful for users. The recent report reveals that the Meta-owned app is currently testing several new changes on its platform. These upcoming updates will bring redesign chat interface along with improved customization options. In addition to this, it will also bring a subscription plan too. These features are at present available only to beta testers on Android and iOS.

Redesigned Chat Bubble Interface

WhatsApp is reportedly testing one of the biggest changes for its platform- A Redesigned Bubble Chat Interface. The company might bring message bubbles with softer and more rounded edges. The current design has sharp shapes, however, the new style will be more clearer and more modern.

Besides this, media messages like photos and videos might also appear differently. It means, rather than appearing inside regular message frames, the media files will may show as separate bubbles. WhatsApp is bringing this design change with an aim to make conversation easy to read and to be visually smoother.

Status Updates From Recently Contacted Numbers

WhatsApp Status update might also change in the app. It is believed that users could see status updates from phone numbers they recently interacted with. One frustrating thing that might happen with this is the fact that status will be shown even if the number is not saved in the contact list.

Nevertheless, the feature may work only for recent conversations, if the interaction becomes old, the status updates might stop appearing.

Premium Subscription Plan

Another essential feature that WhatsApp possibly bring is the premium subscription plan. Some bets testers are able to sign up to receive notifications when the service becomes available. According to reports the premium subscription plan will unlock additional tools inside the app. One expected feature is the ability to pin more chats at the top of the chat list. Currently, users can only pin limited number of conversations.

Ringtone Options

Users could see get more ringtone options with the new updates. This will be applicable to calls made within the app. That said, sme of these tones will be exclusively available to premium users. The tones will apply only to voice and video calls made on WhatsApp. Interestingly, they will not change sounds for messages.

Sticker Discovery

WhatsApp might be working on improving search tools on the app, allowing users to find chats, media files, and messages faster. Additionally, the tech giant may also improve how users discover stickers pack in the app.

This will bring a feature wherein smart sticker suggestion may appear based on the words you will type in a chat, allowing you to have interactive and faster conversation.