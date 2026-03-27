WhatsApp adds multiple accounts on iPhone, easier chat transfer and AI tools

WhatsApp has rolled out a new set of features that focus on things users deal with regularly. This includes handling multiple accounts, moving chats between devices, and managing storage. A few AI tools have also been added to improve conversations. The update is rolling out in phases and may not be available to everyone at the same time. Also Read: Android vs iPhone: Android now FASTER than iPhone for web browsing? Google revealed

Two accounts on one iPhone

WhatsApp is now bringing support for two accounts on iPhones. This feature was already available on Android, and is now making its way to iOS. With this, users can use two different numbers on the same device. This is helpful if you keep separate numbers for work and personal use. Also Read: iPhone with 200MP to rival Samsung and Vivo? Here's what Apple planning

You will also see your profile picture in the app interface, which helps in knowing which account you are currently using. Also Read: Social media addiction case: Meta, Google face liability verdict

Chat transfer between Android and iOS

Another change is related to chat transfer. WhatsApp now allows users to move chats between Android and iOS devices more easily. This includes messages, photos, videos, and call history. The transfer works directly within the app, so you don’t have to rely on any third-party tools.

This comes in handy if you’re switching between Android and iPhone, since your chats move with you without much effort.

Storage changes

WhatsApp has also made it easier to manage storage. You can now check for large files inside a chat and remove them if you don’t need them anymore. There’s also an option to delete only photos and videos while keeping the messages untouched. This way, you can free up space without losing important conversations.

You’ll find these options inside the chat settings, where storage details are now easier to access.

AI features added

A few AI features have also been added, powered by Meta. You can now make quick edits to photos before sending them, like removing something in the background or making small changes to the image.

There’s also a Writing Help feature that can suggest replies based on the conversation, which can be useful when you’re not sure how to respond. These features are optional, and not everyone may see them right away.

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Rollout details

WhatsApp says the update is rolling out gradually. Some users might already have these features, while others could get them over the next few weeks.