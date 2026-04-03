What is Google Gemma 4? Features, models and use cases explained

Google has quietly introduced Gemma 4, its new set of open AI models, and this one feels a little different from what we usually see. Most AI tools today run on the cloud. You type something, it goes to a server, and you get a response. On the other hand, Gemma 4 is trying to change that a bit as it’s built to run directly on devices – from powerful systems to even smartphones. Also Read: Google upgraded AI Pro Plan: 5TB cloud storage and advanced AI tools at no extra cost

Gemma 4: How is it different

The biggest change here is how open it is. With Gemma 4, developers can actually download the model, tweak it, and run it on their own machines. That naturally gives more control, especially when it comes to data and privacy. It comes in four sizes, and that’s where things get practical – Smaller versions for phones and lightweight tasks and larger ones for more serious workloads Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro leak hints same design, subtle changes

So, depending on what you’re building, you can pick what fits, instead of forcing one heavy model everywhere. Also Read: 7 smart ways to customise Google Maps for you

What can it do?

This is where things get interesting. Gemma 4 isn’t just built to answer questions like a chatbot. It’s designed to handle more complex tasks. For example:

Following multiple steps in a task

Understanding structured instructions

Helping with coding, even offline

Working with images, videos, and even audio (in some versions)

There’s also support for what’s now being called “agent-style” workflows, basically AI that can do parts of a task for you, not just respond.

How will it work on a phone?

One of the more practical upgrades is that Gemma 4 can work on Android devices. That means some AI features might not need the internet at all. It could be faster, and in many cases, more private since your data doesn’t have to leave your device.

Google is releasing Gemma 4 under an open license, which means developers can build on top of it without too many restrictions. While big companies are still building powerful closed AI systems, they’re also opening up parts of the ecosystem so developers can experiment and build their own tools.

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Gemma 4 isn’t trying to replace existing AI tools. It’s trying to change how and where AI runs. For developers, it means more freedom, while for users, it could mean AI that’s faster, more private, and doesn’t always depend on the cloud.