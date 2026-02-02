Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday unveiled Union Budget 2026-27, highlighting several initiatives that will be aimed at harnessing AI technology and the country’s inclusive growth. One of the major announcements that came with the Union Budget 20226-27 is the ‘Bharat-VISTAAR’ app. It is a Virtually Integrated System for farmers to access agricultural resources. The Bharat-VISTAAR tool stands out as a significant step from Indian government to use artificial intelligence for enhancing India’s farming productivity. In addition, the tool will also support farmers across India.

The platform is launched in multiple languages, helping farmers to make better decisions and reduce risks.

What is ‘Bharat-VISTAAR’?

Bharat-VISTAAR is an artificial-intelligence based tool launched by Government of India in the Union Budget 2026-27. The open-source digital platform is a multilingual tool that will help in integrating existing government agricultural systems. The tool will integrate AgriStack portals and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The tool is launched with an aim to empower farmers with actionable insights related to their crops, soil, and weather. Additionally, it will also help in overall farm management. The platform is consolidating fragmented data and leveraging AI algorithms to help farmers in providing specific guidance.

Bharat-VISTAAR Features

The tool comes with several features:

Multilingual Support – The feature will provide advice in multiple Indian languages so that farmers from different states can understand and use the guidance.

Data Integration – The data integration will combine major information from AgriStock portals and ICAR’s package of practices, allowing farmers to have accurate information in one place.

Customized Advisory – The customized advisory provide guidance to each farmer based on their needs, including crop types, soil condition, weather, and more.

AI-Powered Insights – Bharat-VISTAAR is using artificial intelligence so that it can convert complex data into simple for farmers. Even if farmers don’t have the etchnical knowledge, they can still follow suggestions.

Last-Minute Delivery – The Last Minute Deliver is one such feature that will allow farmers to connects with Kisan Call Centers to that they can get timely advice. The feature will work even in remote areas.

Risk Reduction – The platform will give advice on weather changes, pest attacks, and crop management.

Real-Time Alerts – Farmers will receive real-time notifications for weather updates, irrigation reminders, and more so that they can take immediate action and protect their crops, effectively.

Step-By-Step guide on How to Use Bharat-VISTAAR

Step 1: The first step for farmers is to head straight to Bharat-VISTAAR and select their location, crop type, and other details

Step 2: They can login via their phone or computer

Step 3: Now, select their language

Step 4: They can then add information about their crop, soil, and region

Step 5: The platform will suggest them about plantation, irrigation, pest control, and farming tips.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Step 6: Farmers will get alerts for weather changes, pest threats, and more.