Want free diamonds and skins in Garena Free Fire today? Try these redeem codes for 8 March 2026

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Mar 08, 2026, 08:29 AM (IST)
Winning in Free Fire battles is an easy task if you pay attention to strategies and planning. It doesn’t need much effort. However, one thing that is absolutely necessary for Free Fire is its redeem codes that are released every day for its players. If you are interested in getting ahead in the game, then grabbing redeem codes can be helpful for you. These redeem codes in Free Fire offer several in-game items, including guns, weapons, emotes, skins, booyah passes, and more.
In this article, we will delve into how to claim redeem codes, what today’s rewards are, and what today’s redeem codes
The 12 digit redeem codes in Free Fire are one of the best features of the game that makes it interesting as it helps in grabbing these valuable items. Free Fire redeem codes often hold the key to exclusive in-game content like diamonds, skins, emotes, characters, booyah passes, and more. These redeem codes are free but to grab them you need to follow a few steps.
If you are an ardent Free Fire player, then this article might help you in getting ahead in the game. Free Fire redeem codes are one of the best ways through which you can excel in the game. These redeem codes not just help you in claiming rewards, but they also stop you from spending your diamonds which are claimed with the physical money.
STEP1: The first step in redeeming Free Fire Max codes is that you head straight to the official redemption website of Free Fire Max.
STEP2: Then you have to login on your account via your Apple, Huawei, VK, or Google account. You can also login via guest account but then you won’t be able to see codes.
STEP3: After login you will see today’s codes in the code section. Copy those codes and paste it in the box displaying on your screen.
STEP4: Now go to your in-mail and check the rewards.
F7FGYJUR76JH: Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
D6F8G1L3M7R9: Diamond Royale Voucher
Y9X5K1H4C6PB: Elite Pass Supply Crate
P9O1I2U3Y4T5: Legendary Cobra Bundle
4N8M2XL9R1HK: Magic Cube Fragment Pack
WD2ATK3ZE55X: Diamond Royale Voucher
HFNSJ6W74ZK8: Street Boy Bundle
RD3TZK7WME65: Weapon Royale Voucher
F8YC4TN6VKQ9: Pet Food Pack
V44ZX8Y7GJH5: Diamond Royale Voucher
FF9MJ31CXKRG: Golden Weapon Loot Crate
FFW2Y7NQFV9S: Incubator Voucher
FFMC2SJLKXSB: Elite Pass Badge
4ST1ZTBZBRP9: Surfboard Skin
BR43FMAPYEZZ: Backpack Skin
ZZZ76NT3PDSH: Parachute Skin
FFPURTQPFDZ9: Gun Skin Loot Crate
XZDJZE25WEFJ: Diamond Royale Voucher
