Vivo X300s launch teased with 144Hz display and 200MP camera: When can we expect?

Vivo seems ready to expand its flagship lineup again. After weeks of leaks around a device believed to be the Vivo X300 Max, the tech giant has now confirmed that the phone will actually arrive as the Vivo X300s. The confirmation came through a post by a Vivo product executive on Weibo, who has also shared several key details such as cameras, display, battery, and more. Also Read: Vivo X300 Max could launch soon after surprise MWC appearance: What to expect

While the official launch date is still under wraps, the post and the leaks suggest that the Vivo X300s could debut in China very soon. Here is what we know so far. Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G India launch confirmed as Flipkart microsite goes live: Expected price, specs

Vivo X300s: Revealed specifications and features

One of the first things confirmed about the Vivo X300s is its display. The phone will feature a 6.78-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. According to the company executive, the panel will use BOE Q10 Plus luminescent material, which is designed to improve brightness and efficiency. Vivo is also introducing Circular Polarised Light 2.0. For gamers, the display could support native 144FPS gameplay in certain mobile titles. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra launch teased for MWC 2026: What we know so far

For photography, the Vivo X300s is confirmed to carry a 200MP rear camera tuned with Zeiss. Vivo has been leaning heavily into its imaging partnership with Zeiss in recent years. Leaks suggest the phone may include additional sensors, including a periscope telephoto lens for zoom and long-distance shots. Apart from the display and camera, Vivo is also highlighting the audio and vibration experience on the X300s.

The post suggests that the phone will come with “1511 War Drum Master” symmetrical dual speakers, which the company says can improve gaming sound details by up to 120 percent. The goal here is to make in-game sounds like footsteps or gunshots easier to detect.

While Vivo hasn’t officially confirmed the processor yet, recent reports suggest that the phone could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000-series or Dimensity 9500-class chipset. The device is also rumoured to pack a 7,000mAh battery, which would be a noticeable jump from last year’s Vivo X200s.

More details, including pricing and availability, are expected to be revealed near the launch.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

What about the India launch?

There is no mention of the India launch, and we shouldn’t even expect the Vivo X300s. This is because Vivo has never launched the Vivo X200s in India after its debut in China. However, the Vivo X200T came with more or less similar specifications and design in India. There is a possibility that the tech giant may follow the same strategy with the Vivo X300s while bringing it under a different name in India, but that is still too early to comment on.