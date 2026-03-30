Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s launched in China with 200MP zoom: Check specs, price and camera Details

Vivo has officially expanded its V300 series with the launch of the two new products in China — the Vivo X300 Ultra and the X300S, joining the existing X300 and X300 Pro. These models are focused on photography, just like their siblings with a Zeiss-backed camera system as well as the teleconverter support. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro leak reveals India launch timeline, price and key specs

Even the Ultra model brings two new teleconverter options with its 200MP telephoto lens – the 400mm 17.4x teleconverter and a 200mm 8.7x teleconverter, which is also known as “Lipstick 200.” What else do these models bring to the table? From specifications, features to price – here is everything to know about the latest Vivo X300 Ultra and the X300s. Also Read: iPhone with 200MP to rival Samsung and Vivo? Here's what Apple planning

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s specifications to know

Talking about the premium Vivo X300 Ultra, know that it is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and features a 6.82-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it packs a large 7000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support and 40W wireless charging.

For photography, the X300 Ultra features a 200MP main camera along with a 200MP periscope telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide lens at the back. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launch date in India set for April 2: Check expected specs, features, more

On the other hand, the Vivo X300s features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (the one which powered the Vivo X300 Pro) along with an ARM G1-Ultra GPU and Vivo’s V3+ Blueprint imaging chip. It packs a larger 7,100mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. In optics, it features a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Both devices run on Android 16 with OriginOS 6.

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Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s price in China

Phones Variant / Item Price (CNY) Approx Price (INR) Vivo X300 Ultra 12GB + 256GB 6,999 Rs 95,900 Vivo X300 Ultra 12GB + 512GB 7,499 Rs 1,02,700 Vivo X300 Ultra 16GB + 512GB 7,999 Rs 1,09,600 Vivo X300 Ultra 16GB + 1TB (Satellite Edition) 8,999 Rs 1,23,300 Vivo X300s 12GB + 256GB 4,999 Rs 68,500 Vivo X300s 12GB + 512GB 5,499 Rs 75,400 Vivo X300s 16GB + 512GB 5,999 Rs 82,200 Vivo X300s 16GB + 1TB 6,999 Rs 95,900 Vivo X300 Ultra Accessory G2 Ultra Teleconverter Bundle (with case) 1,999 Rs 27,400 Vivo X300 Ultra Accessory G2 Ultra Teleconverter + Imaging Handle Set 2,499 Rs 34,200 Vivo X300 Ultra Accessory Standard Teleconverter G2 Bundle 1,499 Rs 20,600 Vivo X300 Ultra Accessory Professional Imaging Handle Set (Standalone) 699 Rs 9,600 Vivo X300s Accessory Teleconverter G2 Bundle (with case) 999 Rs 13,700 Vivo X300s Bundle Photographer Kit (16GB + 1TB, Film Green) 7,999 Rs 1,09,600 Vivo X300 Ultra Bundle Photographer Kit (16GB + 1TB Satellite Edition) 11,999 Rs 1,64,400 Vivo X300 Ultra Bundle Total Bundle Value 12,999 Rs 1,78,100

However, it must be noted that the price in India is based on the basic conversion of the Chinese price into INR. It could be different in India with its launch.