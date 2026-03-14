Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s and Pad 6 Pro leaked ahead of expected launch this month

Vivo may soon expand its lineup with a few new devices in China. Recent leaks suggest the company could introduce the Vivo X300 Ultra along with the Vivo X300s smartphone and the Vivo Pad 6 Pro tablet. Vivo has not officially confirmed the launch yet, but information about the devices has started appearing online, including possible RAM, storage, and colour options. Also Read: Vivo Y51 Pro 5G launches in India with a huge 7,200mAh battery: Check price here

Launch timeline (leaked)

According to posts circulating on Chinese social media and shared by several tech bloggers, the launch event may take place on March 30. Reports from outlets such as Gizmochina say the details appeared in a screenshot that has been widely shared online, possibly originating from retail channel information. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launched with Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip, 200MP Camera and 7,000mAh battery: Price and specs

The same leak also suggests that the devices may go on sale in China starting April 3. Vivo has not officially confirmed these dates so far. Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G India launch date revealed: Expected price, specs and key details

Vivo X300 Ultra configurations (expected)

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to arrive in four RAM and storage options. These include 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. According to the leak, the top-end variant could also include support for satellite communication.

In terms of colour options, the phone may be offered in green, black, and silver finishes.

Vivo X300s variants and colours

Alongside the Ultra model, Vivo is also expected to introduce the Vivo X300s. As per the leaked screenshot reported by Gizmochina, the X300s could launch with similar memory and storage combinations.

The configurations mentioned include 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. The phone is tipped to be available in four colour options: green, purple, white, and black.

Some reports also suggest that the X300s may remain limited to the Chinese market initially. There is speculation that it could later appear in other regions under a different name.

Vivo Pad 6 Pro storage options

The same leak also mentions the Vivo Pad 6 Pro tablet, which could launch alongside the smartphones. According to the information shared by Chinese bloggers, the tablet may come in five configurations.

These include 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants. The tablet is expected to be offered in blue, purple, and grey colour options.

For now, there is no clarity on whether the Pad 6 Pro will launch outside China.

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Global launch details

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to debut in China first. Some reports say the phone could arrive in other markets later in the year, but there is no official word on that yet.