Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s first look revealed ahead of March 30 launch

After a brief teaser at MWC earlier this month, Vivo has now confirmed that its next flagship phones will go official this month in China. The tech giant has announced that the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s will launch in China on March 30 at 7 PM local time, that is 4:30 PM IST. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE price leaked ahead of launch in India; check expected specs, features, price, more

Along with the date, Vivo has also shared a first look at the design and yes, the cameras are again the center of attention as usual. So, what does it expect to bring to the table? Check here. Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G launched in India under Rs 20,000 with a 7200mAh battery; Check price, specs, more

Vivo X300 Ultra first look

From the teaser images, the Vivo X300 Ultra seems to continue with a large circular rear camera module, similar to previous X-series phones. The setup carries Zeiss branding, which confirms continued camera tuning collaboration. The phone is shown in a green dual-tone finish, with a flat metal frame and a clean back panel. The power and volume buttons sit on the right side, while the overall look feels premium but familiar. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s and Pad 6 Pro leaked ahead of expected launch this month

The design of the X300s also follows the same language, keeping consistency across the lineup.

Vivo X300 Ultra: What to expect

The Ultra model is expected to be the top-tier device in the series, and cameras seem to be its biggest focus again. Reports suggest that it may get a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP telephoto camera with support for external teleconverter lenses and Zeiss-backed imaging system.

This also lines up with what Vivo hinted earlier, a phone that leans heavily into photography and filmmaking use cases. On the performance side, the X300 Ultra is expected to be powered by a flagship chipset, likely from Qualcomm’s latest lineup.

Vivo X300s expected specs

The Vivo X300s is expected to be slightly different. While it still focuses on cameras, it also brings some upgrades in other areas as it may get up to 16GB RAM and could be powered by the expected Dimensity 9500 chipset. It may feature a 144Hz display and a giant 7,100mAh battery.

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While the launch date and design are now confirmed, Vivo hasn’t shared details on pricing or global availability yet. For now, the March 30 event will focus on the China market, with other regions likely to follow later.