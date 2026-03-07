Vivo X300 Max could launch soon after surprise MWC appearance: What to expect

Vivo could be preparing to add another phone to its X300 series. Reports from MWC 2026 in Barcelona suggest that the Vivo X300 Max was quietly spotted at the event, even though the company’s main focus during the show remained on the Vivo X300 Ultra. The appearance hints that the device could be close to launch, though Vivo has not officially confirmed the phone yet. Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G India launch confirmed as Flipkart microsite goes live: Expected price, specs

Vivo X300 Max spotted during MediaTek presentation

According to a leak by WinFuture editor Roland Quandt, the phone appeared during a presentation linked to MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset. While Vivo did not name the device directly, Quandt suggested the handset could be the Vivo X300 Max. Also Read: Motorola Razr Fold announced at MWC 2026: The FIRST book-style foldable by the company, check specs

Images shared from the event show a phone carrying the model number V2548A. The same model number has previously appeared on China’s 3C certification database, where the listing indicated support for 90W wired charging. This adds weight to the speculation that the device seen at the event could indeed be the upcoming X300 Max.

Camera layout with ZEISS branding

Photos circulating online show a camera module that continues Vivo’s partnership with ZEISS. The rear panel includes ZEISS branding at the centre of the camera module. Two lenses appear to be placed on either side of the branding, with another camera positioned above them.

It is still unclear whether the phone includes an additional fourth sensor. The camera layout also appears to be a bit different compared to the other phones in the X300 lineup.

Vivo X300 Max specifications (expected)

Leaks suggest the Vivo X300 Max could feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of around 1440p. The phone is also expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which powers multiple phones in the X300 lineup.

Battery capacity is rumoured to be around 7,000mAh, which would make it one of the larger batteries in the series.

AI imaging system in development

Images shared on Weibo by Vivo executive Han Bo Xiao appear to show the same device. Alongside the photos, the executive mentioned that Vivo is working on a new AI-powered imaging system designed to simplify mobile photography.

The system is said to combine the Dimensity 9500 chipset with Vivo’s V3+ imaging chip, and it is expected to appear in upcoming Vivo smartphones.

Vivo X300 Max launch timeline

Reports suggest the Vivo X300 Max could launch sometime in March, although Vivo has not confirmed any official launch plans yet. More details are likely to emerge once the company begins teasing the next addition to its X300 series.