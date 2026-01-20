Vivo X200T launch date in India confirmed for January 27 with Dimensity 9400+ chip: What else we know

Vivo has officially locked in the India launch date for its next X-series smartphone. The Vivo X200T is set to debut later this month, adding a new option to the X200 lineup that already includes the X200 and X200 Pro. After weeks of leaks and speculation, the company has now confirmed key details around the phone’s performance, camera setup, and software. Also Read: 6 best AI-powered smartphones to buy in January 2026

If you’ve been waiting for a premium Android phone that focuses on cameras and long-term software support, this one might be worth keeping an eye on. Also Read: Vivo X200T India Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Check Expected Price, Specs, And Camera Details Leak

Vivo X200T India launch date and availability

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X200T will launch in India on January 27 at 12 PM IST. The phone will be available via Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and select offline retail outlets across the country.

This places the X200T neatly between Vivo’s existing premium and flagship offerings, targeting users who want high-end features without jumping to the topmost price tier.

Vivo X200T: What do we know so far

Under the hood, the Vivo X200T will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. This processor sits just below MediaTek’s top-tier silicon. On the software side, the phone will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. Vivo has also said to offer five years of Android updates and seven years of security patches.

Cameras are clearly one of the main highlights here. Vivo has confirmed that the X200T is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup with three 50MP sensors, all co-engineered with Zeiss. While full sensor details haven’t been officially listed, reports suggest a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto or periscope camera. On the front, the phone is expected to get a 32MP selfie camera.

Moreover, the Vivo X200T is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The leaks suggest that the device could pack a 6,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X200T expected price in India

While Vivo hasn’t officially announced pricing yet, reports suggest the X200T could be priced in the Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000 range. However, the final price will be confirmed on the day of launch.