vivo X200T goes on sale in India with cashbacks, EMI options, and warranty benefits

Vivo has launched its new flagship smartphone, the Vivo X200T, in India. The phone is currently available on e-commerce site Flipkart and at the other major offline retail outlets in the country. In addition to the launch, vivo is providing some benefits like cashbacks, exchange bonuses, free EMI options, and longer warranty plans. These deals allow the X200T to be a suitable option in the high-end smartphone market.

vivo X200T Price and Availability in India

The vivo X200T is launched in two color options – the Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac. The 256GB storage and 12GB RAM model costs Rs 59,999. The 12GB RAM and 512 RAM variant is available at Rs 69, 999. With launch offers applied, the base variant can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 54,999. The phone is available both online and offline stores.

vivo X200T Launch Offers and Benefits

There is an online cashback of up to Rs 5,000 or exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on the newly launched vivo X200T. It also has an 18 months of no-cost EMI option and a one-year extended warranty for free. The same benefits will be available for offline buyers too, who also receive discounts on screen protection plans as well as guaranteed buyback offers. UPI payments and selected bank cards are included.

vivo X200T Camera

The vivo X200T puts much emphasis on photography. It is offered at a ZEISS co-engineered camera system. The phone features a 50MP ZEISS main camera and a 50MP ZEISS super telephoto camera. The telephoto lens will provide the 3x to 10x zoom range with clear images.

Processor

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by theMediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, designed for flagship performance and smooth multitasking. vivo X200T is based on the OriginOS 6, which has a clean design and productivity. The phone has been designed to support daily activities, gaming and long usage without lag.

Battery

The vivo X200T has a big battery of 6200mAh. This battery is designed to last a full day or more on regular use. The phone also supports fast charging, which helps reduce charging time and improves daily convenience.