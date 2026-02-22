comscore
  Vivo V70 vs Vivo V70 Elite: Specs, price, performance and camera compared

Vivo V70 vs Vivo V70 Elite: Specs, price, performance and camera compared

Vivo V70 and V70 Elite share design and camera hardware, but differ in performance and pricing. Here’s what sets them apart.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Feb 22, 2026, 10:10 PM (IST)

Vivo V70 Elite
18

Vivo V70 vs Vivo V70 Elite

The Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite look almost identical, yet promise different experiences. With only a small price gap between them, choosing the right one depends on performance needs more than design or camera differences.

1
28

Price and Pre Sale Offers

The Vivo V70 is priced at Rs 49,999, discounted to Rs 45,999 during Amazon’s pre-sale. The V70 Elite costs Rs 54,999, dropping to Rs 51,999. Buyers can also combine bank offers, EMI options, and exchange bonuses.

2
38

Design and Display

Both phones feature a premium glass-and-metal design with IP68/IP69 protection. The 6.59-inch AMOLED display supports 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. In real-world use, there’s virtually no visible difference between the two screens.

3
48

Performance Difference

The V70 runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, handling daily tasks smoothly. The V70 Elite uses Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, offering stronger gaming performance, faster multitasking, and better long-term stability under heavy workloads.

4
58

Battery and Charging

Both pack a large 6500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, reverse wired charging, and bypass charging. Endurance should easily last a full day. Charging speeds remain identical across both devices.

5
68

Cameras

Camera hardware is nearly the same: 50MP main with OIS, 50MP periscope with 3.7x optical zoom, and 8MP ultrawide. The Elite adds a color spectrum sensor and slightly improved HDR video processing. Both models include a 50MP autofocus selfie camera with 4K video support.

6
78

RAM and Storage

Storage and RAM options go up to 12GB and 512GB on both phones, keeping the experience consistent across variants.

7
88

Which One Should You Choose

The Vivo V70 offers better value with nearly identical hardware at a lower price. The V70 Elite justifies its premium mainly through stronger performance, making it ideal for gamers or heavy users.