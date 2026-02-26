Vivo V70 series goes on sale in India: Full price list and offers inside

Vivo launched its latest V70 series in India last week with power-packed features. The series includes two devices – the Vivo V70 Elite and the Vivo V70. Both the smartphones were unveiled recently, and now the tech giant is hosting its first sale today via e-commerce platforms Amazon, Flipkart, and the company’s official website. Both devices are equipped with 6,500mAh batteries and ships with ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 Price in India, Sale, Offers, and Discounts

The Vivo V70 starts at Rs 45,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999. It is available in Lemon Yellow and Passion Red color options.

The Vivo V70 Elite is priced at Rs 51,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 256GB version costs Rs 56,999, while the top 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 61,999. The Elite model comes in Authentic Black, Passion Red, and Sand Beige shades.

Talking about the deals and discounts, customers can get up to 10 percent instant discount using HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank cards on both the devices. Additionally, there is also an exchange bonus, allowing buyers to grab up to 10 percent discount. Not only this, you will also have the no-cost EMI options too for up to 18 months. Both phones are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo’s official website, and retail stores.

Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 Specifications

Both phones have a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1260×2750 pixels. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness of 5,000 nits. The display is also P3 wide colour supported. The phones have dust and water resistance of IP68 and IP69.

The Vivo V70 Elite is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The Vivo V70 has the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset that drives the standard version. Both have LPDDR5x memory and UFS 4.1. Each handset has a huge battery of 6,500mAh. They accommodate 90W wired fast charging that enables fast power recharge.

The Vivo V70 model has triple rear cameras with Zeiss lenses. The two models have a 50-megapixel main camera, OIS, 50-megapixel telephoto camera, OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There is a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front side. The phones have 4K video recording.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Both, Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite have huge batteries, takes high-resolution pictures and boasts of powerful hardware making the Vivo V70 series highly appealing to customers willing to spend on high-end features in the Mid to High-end range.