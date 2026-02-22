comscore
Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first

Looking beyond Vivo V70 Elite? Here are the best alternatives under Rs 60,000, including OnePlus 15R, Pixel 10a, iQOO 15R and more.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Feb 22, 2026, 11:10 PM (IST)

Vivo V70 Elitezoom icon
18

Vivo V70 Elite Alternatives

The recently launched Vivo V70 Elite is a great phone under the sub-Rs 55,000 mark. It features a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, ZEISS-tuned 50MP triple camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. But it faces a serious competition from its peers. Let’s check them out before making a decision.

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Minizoom icon
28

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini

The Reno 15 Pro Mini is priced at Rs 59,999 and offers a 6.31-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, Dimensity 8450 chip, a triple camera setup with 200MP main sensor, and a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

OnePlus 15Rzoom icon
38

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R, priced at Rs 47,999, brings a 6.83-inch FHD+ 165Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 50MP dual camera setup, and a 7,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Motorola Signaturezoom icon
48

Motorola Signature

Priced at Rs 59,999, Motorola Signature features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, triple 50MP rear cameras, and a 5,200mAh battery with 90W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support.

iQOO 15Rzoom icon
58

IQOO 15R

Under Rs 50,000, iQOO 15R could be an ideal alternative with a 6.59-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Pixel 10azoom icon
68

Pixel 10a

At Rs 49,999, the Google Pixel 10a offers a 6.3-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED panel, Tensor G4 chipset, 48MP dual camera setup, and a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging and wireless charging.

Vivo X200Tzoom icon
78

Vivo X200T

At Rs 59,999, the Vivo X200T offers a flagship experience with a 6.67-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, a Dimensity 9400+ chipset, and ZEISS-tuned triple 50MP cameras. It packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast wired and 40W wireless charging support.

iPhone 17ezoom icon
88

IPhone 17e

The upcoming iPhone 17e could also challenge the Vivo V70 Elite. It could be priced below Rs 60,000. The iPhone 17e is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, an A19 chip, a 48MP rear camera, and an 18MP selfie camera. It is also said to bring MagSafe wireless charging to the budget iPhone lineup.