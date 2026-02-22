Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first

8 8

IPhone 17e

The upcoming iPhone 17e could also challenge the Vivo V70 Elite. It could be priced below Rs 60,000. The iPhone 17e is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, an A19 chip, a 48MP rear camera, and an 18MP selfie camera. It is also said to bring MagSafe wireless charging to the budget iPhone lineup.