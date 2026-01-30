Vivo V70 and V70 Elite launch in India soon; check specifications and design

Vivo has officially teased the launch of its next V-series phone in India. And this time, it is said to bring a standard model Vivo V70 along with a new Vivo V70 “Elite” model. This will be the first time the company will introduce an Elite member to the series. While the exact launch date is still a secret, however, the tech giant has revealed the key specifications, design and colours of the upcoming V70 series. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in February 2026 you should watch

A dedicated launch page is already live on Flipkart, which also confirms that both phones will be sold online through the platform once they go on sale. Here is what we know so far about the Vivo V70 series. Also Read: Why Vivo decided not to move ahead with AI smart glasses

Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite: What’s the difference and what’s the same

The biggest difference between the two models is in performance. The standard V70 will run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the V70 Elite steps up with the more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm.

Vivo’s V-series has always leaned heavily on photography, and that continues here. Both phones are confirmed to feature Zeiss-powered rear cameras. The setup includes a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an ultrawide camera. On the front, there is also a 50MP selfie camera. You can also expect plenty of AI-assisted camera modes, including India-focused portrait and festive filters.

The V70 series also brings a noticeable design change. Instead of curved edges, the phones now use a flat frame and a square camera module at the back. On the front sits a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo claims very slim bezels and high peak brightness, which should help with outdoor visibility. The phones will come in bold colour options like Passion Red and Lemon Yellow for the V70, while the Elite adds Sand Beige and Black to the mix.

Both models pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. They are also rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance, which is still rare in this price segment.

Expected price

Vivo hasn’t announced the exact launch date yet, but the reveal is expected soon. Early leaks suggest the V70 series will be priced under Rs 55,000 in India, with the Elite variant likely sitting at the higher end.

If you’re looking for a stylish phone with strong cameras and reliable performance, the V70 lineup looks like one to watch.