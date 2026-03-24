Vivo T5x 5G sale starts in India: Check availability, deals, and discounts

The Vivo T5x 5G has officially gone on sale in India. The smartphone was launched recently as part of the new T series lineup. It is also seen as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11x 5G. Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G launched in India under Rs 20,000 with a 7200mAh battery; Check price, specs, more

vivo t5x 5G First Sale Today

The first sale of the Vivo T5x 5G starts today via e-commerce site Flipkart. The sale starts at 12:00 PM. The Vivo T5x 5G is available in multiple variants. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at Rs 18999. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20999, while the top model with 256GB storage costs Rs 22999. Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G India launch date revealed: Expected price, specs and key details

The sale starts at 12 pm and the phone is available on Flipkart, Vivo’s official store, and offline retail outlets. Buyers can also get discounts with bank offers and EMI options. Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G India launch confirmed as Flipkart microsite goes live: Expected price, specs

Buyers can get up to Rs 2000 instant discount on selected bank cards and UPI payments. There is also an option of no cost EMI for up to six months. In addition, users get free access to premium OTT apps for six months with select recharge plans.

vivo t5x 5G Specifications

The device features a 6.76 inch FHD plus LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This helps in smooth scrolling and better viewing experience. The screen also offers high brightness, making it easier to use outdoors.

The phone comes in Cyber Green and Star Silver colors. It also has IP68 and IP69 ratings, which add protection against dust and water. A side mounted fingerprint sensor is included for quick unlocking.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400. The Vivo T5x 5G includes special gaming features like stable frame rate support and vibration feedback. There is also a voice changer feature for gaming.

The phone offers dual stereo speakers with higher audio output. This improves the overall gaming and media experience.

For optics, the smartphone comes with a 50MP main rear camera and a 2MP sensor for depth effects. On the front, it has a 32MP camera for selfies. Both cameras support 4K video recording.

One of the key highlights is the large 7200mAh battery. It supports 44W fast charging, which helps in quick power up. This makes the device suitable for long usage without frequent charging.

The device supports 5G, Wi Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type C connectivity. It also includes software features like AI tools, private space, and multitasking support.