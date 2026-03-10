Vivo T5x 5G India launch date revealed: Expected price, specs and key details

Vivo is getting ready to add a new phone to its T-series lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo T5x 5G. The company has already confirmed that the device will debut later this month. It will succeed the Vivo T4x 5G that arrived last year, and is expected to bring a few upgrades in terms of battery and performance. Also Read: Vivo X300s launch teased with 144Hz display and 200MP camera: When can we expect?

Vivo T5x 5G India launch date and availability

According to Vivo, the Vivo T5x 5G will launch in India on March 17 at 12 PM IST. The phone will be available through Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and authorised offline retail outlets across the country. Also Read: Vivo X300 Max could launch soon after surprise MWC appearance: What to expect

The device will arrive as the successor to the Vivo T4x 5G, which was introduced in India in March last year. More details about the phone are expected to be shared during the launch event. Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G India launch confirmed as Flipkart microsite goes live: Expected price, specs

Vivo T5x 5G price in India (expected)

Vivo has not confirmed the official price yet. However, teasers and reports suggest the phone could be priced under Rs 23,000. The company has also described it as the “fastest phone under Rs 23,000,” which gives a rough idea of the segment it is targeting.

Vivo T5x 5G specifications (expected)

The Vivo T5x 5G is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. According to the company, the phone has crossed the 1 million mark in the AnTuTu benchmark, which indicates the level of performance the device may offer in daily usage.

The handset will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. This software combination is expected to bring updated system features and optimisations compared to earlier T-series devices.

Vivo says the T5x 5G will come with a 7,200mAh battery. The company claims this will be the largest battery offered in this segment. It says the phone is designed to support longer usage for activities such as streaming, gaming, and browsing. Reports also suggest the device could support 44W fast charging.

On the durability front, the Vivo T5x 5G is confirmed to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and feature a military-grade build.

More details, including the full specifications and official price, are expected to be announced when Vivo launches the T5x 5G in India on March 17.