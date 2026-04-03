Vivo T5 Pro 5G India launch teased: 9,020mAh battery confirmed

Vivo has officially started teasing its next T-series phone in India – the Vivo T5 Pro 5G. While the exact launch date is still under wraps, the company has confirmed that the phone is coming soon. This has been confirmed via a dedicated page for the phone, which is live on Flipkart. This also confirms that the phone will be available through the platform once it launches. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo: Check price and availability

However, one of the biggest highlights is its battery, the most talked-about specification these days for smartphones! Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s launched in China with 200MP zoom: Check specs, price and camera Details

The teaser suggests that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will pack a 9,020mAh battery, which is easily one of the biggest in this segment right now. What’s interesting is that the company is also calling it the slimmest phone with this battery size. Alongside that, the phone is also teased to support 120FPS gaming, so clearly, the focus is on gaming with the Vivo T5 Pro. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro leak reveals India launch timeline, price and key specs

Vivo T5 Pro: What else to expect

While Vivo hasn’t shared the full spec sheet yet, leaks give a fair idea of what’s coming. The phone is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, which should make everyday scrolling and gaming feel smoother. Under the hood, it could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, offering a slight performance bump over the previous model.

On the camera side, the setup may include a 50MP primary sensor, paired with a secondary lens. The design, based on teasers, shows a pill-shaped camera module and a fairly clean back panel. There’s also talk of 90W fast charging and IP68/IP69 ratings, which would add to its overall practicality.

Vivo T5 Pro expected price

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is likely to launch in the Rs 30,000-Rs 35,000 range, which makes its entry the competitive segment, having Realme 16, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, and even Vivo’s own latest V70 FE.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

However, the final specifications and price will be confirmed with its official launch.