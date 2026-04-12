Vijay Apple days sale 2026: iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 get big price cuts

Vijay Sales has started its Apple Days 2026 sale from April 11. The sale is available across its retail stores and website. This sale includes offers on iPhones and iPads. Buyers can get instant bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and reward points. These offers help reduce the final price. This makes it a good time to buy Apple products at a lower cost. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 16, More - Check Huge Discounts During Vijay Sales 2026 Sale Ahead Of Republic Day

iPhone 17 series deals

The iPhone 17 (256GB) is available at an effective price of Rs 75,790 during the sale. The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is priced at Rs 1,24,190 after bank discount. The top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) can be bought at Rs 1,38,390. Buyers using Axis, ICICI, or SBI cards can get instant discounts of up to Rs 3,000 or Rs 4,000. These offers make the latest iPhone models slightly more affordable. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets A Major Price Cut Without Trade-In; Apple Store Or Vijay Sales - Where To Buy?

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 (128GB) is now priced at Rs 64,490 after discount. The iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) is available at Rs 71,490. The iPhone 16e is being offered at Rs 53,690. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Gets MASSIVE New Year Price Cut At Vijay Sales Apple Days: Save 14,410 Off And More

The iPhone 15 (128GB) is also part of the sale and is available at Rs 54,900. These price cuts make older models a good option for buyers who want an iPhone at a lower price. The performance and features of these models are still strong for daily use.

iPhone air

The iPhone Air is available at Rs 90,990 with bank discount. Buyers can also use exchange offers of up to Rs 10,000 on select devices. This further reduces the cost of upgrading. Along with this, customers also get reward points which can be used later. These extra benefits make the deal more useful.

iPad deals

Apart from iPhones, iPads are also available at discounted prices. The iPad 11th Gen is priced at Rs 30,490. The iPad Air starts at Rs 58,590. The iPad Pro models are available from Rs 91,890 after discount. These offers give more choices to buyers looking for tablets.

Why this sale is useful for buyers

The Apple Days 2026 sale by Vijay Sales brings clear discounts on many Apple devices. With bank offers, exchange bonuses, and reward points, buyers can save more money. This sale is useful for anyone planning to upgrade to a new iPhone or iPad without paying full price.

Another important point is that these deals are available both online and in offline stores. This gives buyers flexibility to choose how they want to purchase. Some bank offers are limited to retail stores, so checking both options can help in getting the best price.

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Note: Prices and offers may vary depending on store location, stock availability, and bank eligibility. Discounts mentioned are for a limited time and may change without notice.