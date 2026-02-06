comscore
हिंदी
  • Valentine’s Day gift guide: Best Bluetooth speakers for music-loving couples

Valentine’s Day gift guide: Best Bluetooth speakers for music-loving couples

From cozy at-home listening to outdoor trips, these Bluetooth speakers make perfect Valentine’s Day gifts for couples who love music.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Feb 06, 2026, 05:38 PM (IST)

bluetooth speakerszoom icon
18

Valentine s Day Gifts for Music Loving Couples

Valentine’s Day is all about shared moments, and music makes them better. Whether it’s a cozy dinner at home or a weekend getaway, these Bluetooth speakers are perfect for couples who love listening together.

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speakerszoom icon
28

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker delivers 30W output with clear vocals and strong bass. It offers up to 12 hours of playback, IP67 water and dust resistance, USB-C charging, built-in mic support, and wireless stereo pairing for wider sound.

JBL Go 4zoom icon
38

JBL Go 4

JBL Go 4 may be small, but it delivers impressive JBL Pro Sound with punchy bass. It offers up to nine hours of playtime with Playtime Boost, IP67 protection, Auracast multi-speaker support, and EQ customisation through the JBL Portable app.

Sony ULT FIELD 1zoom icon
48

Sony ULT Field 1

Sony ULT Field 1 focuses on bass-heavy sound with its dedicated ULT button. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life, IP67 protection, hands-free calling, a compact design with strap, and app-based control via Sony Music Centre.

JBL Flip 6zoom icon
58

JBL Flip 6

JBL Flip 6 is a well-balanced portable speaker with dual passive radiators for deep bass. It offers up to 12 hours of playtime, IP67 durability, Bluetooth 5.1, PartyBoost stereo pairing, and a rugged fabric design built for outdoor use.

Soundcore Glowzoom icon
68

Soundcore Glow by Anker

Soundcore Glow offers 30W 360-degree sound with bass radiators and a synced radiant light show. It delivers up to 18 hours of playback, IP67 protection, custom EQ and lighting, and PartyCast 2.0 support for large group listening.

JBL Clip 5zoom icon
78

JBL Clip 5

JBL Clip 5 is ideal for couples who travel. It features ultra-portable design with an integrated carabiner, up to 15 hours of playtime with Playtime Boost, IP67 rating, Auracast support, and surprisingly powerful sound for its size.

boAt Stone Majesticzoom icon
88

BoAt Stone Majestic

boAt Stone Majestic is a powerful 90W speaker with a vintage design. It features dual full-range drivers, a built-in subwoofer, dual EQ modes for music and movies, USB-C charging, multi-device connectivity, and up to six hours of playtime.