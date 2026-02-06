Valentine’s Day gift guide: Best Bluetooth speakers for music-loving couples

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Feb 06, 2026, 05:38 PM (IST)
Valentine’s Day is all about shared moments, and music makes them better. Whether it’s a cozy dinner at home or a weekend getaway, these Bluetooth speakers are perfect for couples who love listening together.
Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker delivers 30W output with clear vocals and strong bass. It offers up to 12 hours of playback, IP67 water and dust resistance, USB-C charging, built-in mic support, and wireless stereo pairing for wider sound.
JBL Go 4 may be small, but it delivers impressive JBL Pro Sound with punchy bass. It offers up to nine hours of playtime with Playtime Boost, IP67 protection, Auracast multi-speaker support, and EQ customisation through the JBL Portable app.
Sony ULT Field 1 focuses on bass-heavy sound with its dedicated ULT button. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life, IP67 protection, hands-free calling, a compact design with strap, and app-based control via Sony Music Centre.
JBL Flip 6 is a well-balanced portable speaker with dual passive radiators for deep bass. It offers up to 12 hours of playtime, IP67 durability, Bluetooth 5.1, PartyBoost stereo pairing, and a rugged fabric design built for outdoor use.
Soundcore Glow offers 30W 360-degree sound with bass radiators and a synced radiant light show. It delivers up to 18 hours of playback, IP67 protection, custom EQ and lighting, and PartyCast 2.0 support for large group listening.
JBL Clip 5 is ideal for couples who travel. It features ultra-portable design with an integrated carabiner, up to 15 hours of playtime with Playtime Boost, IP67 rating, Auracast support, and surprisingly powerful sound for its size.
boAt Stone Majestic is a powerful 90W speaker with a vintage design. It features dual full-range drivers, a built-in subwoofer, dual EQ modes for music and movies, USB-C charging, multi-device connectivity, and up to six hours of playtime.
