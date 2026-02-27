Upcoming smartphone launches in March 2026: iPhone 17e, Nothing Phone 4a, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, more

February has seen some of the exciting smartphone launches, whether it is about the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Vivo V70 lineup or the mid-range Google Pixel 10a and iQOO 15R. The Xiaomi 17 series is also coming as we are bidding adieu to February. Also Read: Tim Cook teases multi-day Apple launch event in March: iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro, more

If you think that early 2026 had enough smartphone launches, then wait for March 2026, which is set welcome even more notable phone launches. Here is a quick list of smartphone launches that are set to launch in March 2026. Also Read: Realme’s battery race is ON! Narzo Power 5G with 10,001mAh battery launching on March 5

iPhone 17e



Apple’s event on March 4th is expected to unveil the next affordable iPhone, the iPhone 17e, which is tipped to keep the same design as the predecessor, but may get upgrades inside it. Leaks say that it could pack the A19 chipset. Also Read: Realme C83 5G India launch on March 7: Set to pack 7000mAh battery and 144Hz display confirmed

Nothing Phone 4a

Set to launch on March 5th, the Nothing Phone 4a is tipped to feature a triple camera setup at the back while keeping a minimal Glyph bar interface. Moreover, it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and may feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. For cameras, it may get a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, along with a 50MP and an 8MP lens at the back.

Realme Narzo Power 5G

Realme is set to bring another 10,001mAh battery phone – the Realme Narzo Power 5G. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and features a 6.78-inch display with up to 6500 nits. The price will be revealed at the launch.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is confirmed to launch on March 6th, which is tipped to feature a 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may pack the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and a giant 7000mAh battery with 68W charging.

Realme C83 5G

This budget phone by Realme is coming on March 7th. It will pack a 7000mAh battery and up to a 144Hz refresh rate display. Based on the teased specs, it is suggested to be under Rs 10,000.