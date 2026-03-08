UMANG app 'Mera Ration' service explained: How to check ration details on your mobile

The Government of India is attempting to simplify the public services using digital platforms. The UMANG app is one of these platforms. The app provides numerous government services under a single roof. The Mera Ration service has now been added to the app with a new improvement. Under this, ration card owners can view significant information on their smartphones. This update also saves the necessity of carrying a physical ration card when one goes to ration shops.

What is Mera Ration Service

Mera Ration service on the UMANG app assists users in handling their ration card information online. With this feature, individuals can locate the fair price shops around them. The app will indicate the position of the government ration shops, thus enabling users to easily access the nearest ration shop.

You would also be able to verify the amount of ration they are entitled to. With the help of entering the ration card number, the app provides the information on wheat, rice, and other food grains that are available to each family member. Not only this, but you can also check your ration history through the service. This contains data concerning the time of ration collection and the amount taken in the past months.

How to Use Mera Ration

The service of Mera Ration is easy to use. To start with, the users should download the UMANG app via Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once the app has been installed, you are required to register your mobile number. Now, use a four-digit MPIN to secure registration.

After the process of logging in is complete, you will be able to search Mera Ration in the search box on the home page. The app will indicate various functionalities under the ration card information or the nearest ration stores. The user enters the ration card number to view his/her details. In case the number is not provided, one can also access the information through Aadhaar details.

How This Feature is Effective and Useful

Mera Ration feature is particularly effective for migrant workers. The number of individuals who relocate to other states in search of employment is high and in most cases, they struggle to receive ration benefits. With One Nation One Ration Card scheme, people with eligibility can take up ration in any state in India.

One can also look at their eligibility and locate the closest ration shop even when they are not in their home state through the UMANG app. This will make the system more adaptable and convenient.

The UMANG app can also minimize the problem of ration shop management. Shopkeepers, in most instances, allege that the server is offline or the stock is out. Under the Mera Ration feature, customers will be able to read the stock live.

Biometric Identification

Upon a biometric identification, a user is also sent an instant confirmation message on his or her phone that the ration is picked. Such system assists in eliminating fraud and enabling people to get food grains that they deserve.