Ultimate list of best smartphones under Rs 10,000 with big display and smooth performance

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with 623K+ AnTuTu score and supports 12 5G bands. The phone features a 50MP camera, 25W fast charging, and 4 generations of OS upgrades. The price is Rs 10,998 and charger is not included in the box.