UIDAI launches redesigned Aadhaar App for Android and iOS with offline verification feature

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has revamped and redesigned Aadhaar app with new features and enhancements. The newly designed Aadhaar app is now officially available for download on Google Play Store and App Store. The app now focuses on making Aadhaar services easily accessible and improving user privacy and security. The new Aadhaar app is launched with an aim to reduce paperwork and bring essential services directly to smartphones.

Revamped Aadhaar App Launched

The redesigned Aadhaar aap is especially unveiled with the goal of simplifying how users manage their digital identity. One of the biggest issues addresses by the UIDAI in the new version is the frequent sharing of physical copies of Aadhaar, as it increases the risk of data misuse.

UIDAI says that updated Aadhaar app encourages digital verification and will handle control information sharing. This way, users don’t need to prove their identity by handing over their Aadhaar details, especially for hotel check-ins, office verifications, or SIM card applications.

Offline Aadhaar Verification for Safer Use

One of the striking features of new Aadhaar app is the offline Aadhaar verification. Even if you don’t have the stable internet connection or no connection at all, you can still share your Aadhaar number or biometric information. Not only it makes the verification process safer, but also more practical in situations where network coverage is low or limited.

Selective Sharing

Another essential feature of new Aadhaar app is the selective data sharing. It allow users to have more control over what information they want to disclose. Rather than sharing complete Aadhaar details, they can now share limited details such as name or age. The feature reduces unnecessary expose of personal information. In addition, it adds an extra layer of security and privacy during verification.

Digital Updates for Mobile Number and Address

With the newly launched revamped Aadhaar app, users can update their registered mobile number digitally. This will be subject to authentication and a small fee. You can also submit request to update address directly via app using Aadhaar-based verifications.

Multiple Profiles and Aadhaar Contact Card

Another practical addition that’s long been awaited is the support of managing up to 5 Aadhaar profiles on a single device. This feature is useful for families as it includes a secure Aadhaar contact card, enabling limited information sharing when required. It means you don’t need to reveal full details to anyone.

Why the New Aadhaar App Is Important

UIDAI launched new Aadhaar app with an aim to bring more privacy controls, digital updates, and offline verifications. It will make the identity verification faster and more user-friendly.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source