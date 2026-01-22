Ubisoft shelves Prince of Persia Remake and cancels five other projects

Ubisoft has confirmed the cancellation of six games that were in development, including the long-delayed Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake. The decision comes as part of a wider restructuring effort at the company, which is reshaping how its teams and franchises are organised. Also Read: Rainbow Six Mobile Global Release Date Announced: What To Expect

The publisher said the cancellations are linked to a broader portfolio reset, as Ubisoft moves its projects under five newly created business units. According to the company, some titles were not progressing at the level required to justify continued development.

Prince of Persia Remake Officially Shelved

The most notable cancellation is the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, which was previously expected to release in 2026. Ubisoft said the project was unable to reach the quality bar the company wanted, and continuing work would have required more time and investment than it was willing to commit.

In a statement shared through the official Prince of Persia account, Ubisoft acknowledged the disappointment surrounding the decision. The company said the remake had potential, but releasing a version that fell short of expectations was not an option.

Ubisoft also clarified that cancelling the remake does not mean it is stepping away from the Prince of Persia franchise entirely. The company said the series still matters to it, even though this particular project has now ended.

A Long and Difficult Development Cycle

The Sands of Time Remake has had a troubled history from the start. It was first revealed in 2020 with a planned 2021 launch, but was delayed multiple times. Development was initially handled by Ubisoft’s studios in Pune and Mumbai before being moved to Ubisoft Montreal in 2022.

In mid-2024, Ubisoft had said the game was entering full production and targeting a 2026 release. Despite those updates, the project was unable to reach a stage where Ubisoft felt confident moving forward.

What Else Was Cancelled

Alongside the Prince of Persia remake, Ubisoft cancelled five other projects. These include four unannounced games, three of which were new IPs, and one mobile title. Ubisoft has not officially named the other cancelled games.

There has been speculation that one of the mobile cancellations could be Assassin’s Creed Jade, which was announced in 2022 but has seen little public progress since.

Delays and What’s Next for Ubisoft

Ubisoft also confirmed that seven other games have been delayed under its revised three-year plan. One unannounced title originally planned for FY 2026 has now been pushed to FY 2027. Reports suggest this could be linked to the rumoured Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake.

While some projects have survived the cuts, Ubisoft has yet to outline a clear release timeline for its major franchises. Titles like Assassin’s Creed Hexe, the next Far Cry, and future Rainbow Six entries remain without confirmed launch windows as the company continues to adjust its roadmap.