Ubisoft quietly cancels co-op Assassin’s Creed game in development

Ubisoft has reportedly cancelled a cooperative multiplayer Assassin’s Creed game that was in development at its Annecy studio. The project, codenamed Assassin’s Creed League, was shut down recently as part of broader restructuring efforts at the company, according to a report from French publication Origami (via IGN). Also Read: Waiting for GTA 6? These Open World Games Are Worth Playing

What was Assassin’s Creed League?

As per the report, Assassin’s Creed League was designed as a co-op experience that would allow up to four players to team up as assassins. The game was said to be set in a similar feudal Japan setting to last year’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Development was being handled by Ubisoft Annecy, a studio that has previously worked on multiplayer components for titles such as Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Black Flag, and Unity. Also Read: Ubisoft shelves Prince of Persia Remake and cancels five other projects: Here’s why

People familiar with the matter told Origami that the Annecy team was informed about the cancellation last week. The project was not part of the six cancelled games Ubisoft officially confirmed last month.

Started as DLC, later became standalone

According to the report, Assassin’s Creed League initially began life as downloadable content for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It was planned as the final part of the game’s season pass and would have featured scripted co-op missions for up to four players.

Over time, the project reportedly evolved into a standalone title with a smaller scope. It was said to reuse parts of the open world from Assassin’s Creed Shadows and was being positioned as a foundation for future co-op elements in the franchise. An invite-only alpha playtest was reportedly planned for May 2026 before the project was cancelled.

Cancelled amid Ubisoft restructuring

The cancellation is said to be linked to Ubisoft’s ongoing internal overhaul. Earlier this year, the company announced a major reset of its operations, including the creation of five new “creative houses.” One of these is Vantage Studios, which oversees Ubisoft’s biggest franchises, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

As part of this restructuring, Ubisoft has confirmed the cancellation of multiple projects and delays to several others. Reports have also suggested that some technical work from the cancelled Assassin’s Creed League project may be reused to make future multiplayer features easier and less costly to develop.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

What happens next?

Ubisoft has not officially commented on Assassin’s Creed League. For now, the focus remains on reorganising its development pipeline, with uncertainty reportedly hanging over teams affected by recent cancellations.