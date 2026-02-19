Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri now streaming: Where to watch online

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has now started streaming online after finishing its run in theatres. The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is now available on OTT for viewers who want to watch it at home. Also Read: Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 OTT release date, episodes, and what to expect

It was released in cinemas on Christmas 2025 and had a moderate run at the box office. Now that it is out on a streaming platform, people who skipped it in theatres can catch it online. Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Users Get This FREE Booster: 24×7 Live News At No Extra Cost

Where to Watch

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the film has had its global digital premiere on the platform. Subscribers can stream it worldwide starting now. Also Read: The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Window Teased: Know When And Where To Watch Online

The digital release was also announced on social media, following which fans shared reactions online.

Story and Setting

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is set against the backdrop of Croatia. It follows Rehaan “Ray” Mehra, a Los Angeles-based wedding planner who is close to his mother and somewhat sceptical about grand romantic ideas.

During a trip, he meets Rumi Vardhan, an aspiring novelist who believes in old-school love stories. Their first meeting does not go smoothly, but over time, conversations turn into connection. The relationship, however, is not simple. Family expectations and personal responsibilities come into play, especially as Rumi struggles with the idea of leaving her aging father.

The film focuses on whether two people with different outlooks on love can find common ground.

Cast and Crew

The film is produced under Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Along with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles, the cast includes Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff in supporting parts.

Music for the film has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The screenplay is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma.

Box Office and Reception

The film had an underwhelming run in theatres, collecting around Rs 49.5 crore globally. It currently holds a 5/10 rating on IMDb. With the digital release, the film gets another round of viewership, this time on OTT.