Top air fryers under Rs 15000 to cook healthy meals without LPG cylinder gas

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Nutricook Air Fryer

The Nutricook Air Fryer 8.5L Duo2 Vision (2026) is priced at Rs 12,999 and comes with a large 8.5L capacity. It features dual baskets that work independently for cooking different items at the same time. The air fryer includes a clear window with light to check food while cooking. It runs on 2400W power, offers 6 preset modes, and is free from PTFE, PFOA, and microplastics.