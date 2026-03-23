Top air fryers under Rs 15000 to cook healthy meals without LPG cylinder gas

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 01:14 PM (IST)
The Glen Large Air Fryer Oven comes with a 25L capacity and is priced at Rs 12,980. It runs on 1800W power and includes functions like grill, bake, fry, and roast. The appliance features time and temperature control for easy cooking. It also comes with rotisserie support, 3 trays, 4 accessories, and a 2 year warranty.
The Philips Air Fryer NA352/00 comes with a large 9L capacity and is priced at Rs 14,879. It features dual baskets of 6L and 3L for cooking multiple items together. The air fryer uses Rapid Air Technology to cook with up to 90% less oil. It includes 8 preset menus and intuitive touch controls for easy operation.
The Nutricook Air Fryer 8.5L Duo2 Vision (2026) is priced at Rs 12,999 and comes with a large 8.5L capacity. It features dual baskets that work independently for cooking different items at the same time. The air fryer includes a clear window with light to check food while cooking. It runs on 2400W power, offers 6 preset modes, and is free from PTFE, PFOA, and microplastics.
The Kairos Air Fryer 6 in 1 comes with a 15L capacity and is priced at Rs 14,000. It runs on 1400W power and includes adjustable temperature control for different cooking needs. The fryer basket is removable and has a nonstick coating for easy use and cleaning. It supports multiple functions like grill, bake, fry, roast, and reheat.
The Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 comes with a 4.1L capacity and is priced at Rs 14,654 along with a 1.5L juicer. It features a touch panel for easy control and uses Rapid Air Technology for low oil cooking. The air fryer is suitable for large cooking needs while maintaining even heat circulation. The included juicer has a 500W motor for quick juice extraction.
The Geek AiroCook Torix Smart Air Fryer Oven comes with a 25L capacity and is priced at Rs 13,499. It supports multiple functions like air fry, grill, bake, toast, and rotisserie. The appliance uses 1800W power and cooks food with up to 85% less oil. It has a stainless steel body and comes with a 1 year warranty.
The Westinghouse 2 in 1 Air Fryer comes with a 3.5L large capacity and is priced at Rs 12,990. It features a flip design that can convert into a grill with a grill plate. The appliance includes touch controls and offers 16 auto cooking menus for easy use. It uses hot air technology to cook food with less oil for healthier meals.
The Upliance Air Fryer 6L is priced at Rs 12,998 and comes with a 6L capacity. It features texture control to adjust food from juicy to crunchy. The air fryer has a smart dial with an AMOLED touch screen for easy control. It runs on 1500W power, supports app control, and uses toxin free coatings.
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