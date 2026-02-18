8 best phones under Rs 50,000 revealed that are worth every rupee

1 8

Realme 16 Pro 5G

The realme 16 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display and runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone includes a 200MP periscope primary camera and a 50MP front camera. It packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging and comes with an IP69 rating.