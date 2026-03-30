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Top 8 Smart TVs under Rs 20,000 with frameless design and color gamut

Explore the best Smart TVs under Rs 20,000 in India for 2026. Get Google TV, Full HD, 4K, QLED, voice remote, and streaming apps

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Mar 30, 2026, 01:42 PM (IST)

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VW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Serieszoom icon
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VW 109 cm 43 inches Pro Series

The VW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is priced at Rs. 17,499 and has a 4K Ultra HD display. It comes with HDR10 and Wide Color Gamut support. The TV runs on Google TV and supports apps like Sony Liv, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and YouTube. It includes a remote with voice assistant for easy control.

acer 100 cm (40 inches)zoom icon
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Acer 100 cm 40 inches

The Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Ultra V Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV is priced at Rs. 16,999 and has a Full HD QLED display with a frameless design. It runs on Google TV with Android 14. The TV features micro dimming, Mali G31 MP2 GPU, OpenGL ES 3.2, and IFSE support. It offers a 178° wide viewing angle for clear visuals from different positions.

Toshiba 100 cm (40 Inches)zoom icon
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Toshiba 100 cm 40 Inches

The Toshiba 100 cm (40 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is priced at Rs. 16,490 and has an HD Ready display. It features Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for sound. The TV includes Game Mode and runs on VIDAA OS with the REGZA Engine. It supports standard connectivity for daily use.

TCL 101 cms (40 inches)zoom icon
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TCL 101 cms 40 inches

The TCL 101 cm (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV is priced at Rs. 16,990 and has a Full HD QLED display. It comes with 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, and a 64-bit quad core processor. It runs on Google TV and supports apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and Zee5. It includes Wi-Fi 4, Google Assistant, and multiple eye care features.

Hisense 100 cm (40 Inches)zoom icon
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Hisense 100 cm 40 Inches

The Hisense 100 cm (40 inches) FHD Smart TV is priced at Rs. 15,999 and has a Full HD display. It supports HDR10 and includes a 4K AI upscaler. It comes with 20W speakers with DTS Virtual:X and AI Sports Mode. It runs on VIDAA OS and includes a voice remote.

LG 80 cms (32 inches)zoom icon
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LG 80 cms 32 inches

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) LR570 AI Series HD Ready Smart webOS LED TV is priced at Rs. 14,990 and has an HD Ready display. It runs on webOS and supports apps like Sony Liv, Jio Hotstar, Zee5, and YouTube. It supports HDR10 and Wide Color Gamut. It has standard connectivity options for daily use.

Samsung 27 M5 Smartzoom icon
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Samsung

The Samsung 27-inch M5 Smart Monitor is priced at Rs. 15,199 and has a Full HD 1920 × 1080 display with an IPS panel. It offers a smart TV experience with support for TV Plus and built-in apps. It supports screen mirroring for easy content sharing. It includes built-in speakers, adaptive sound, Wi-Fi, HDMI, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Onida 101 cms (40 inches)zoom icon
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Onida 101 cms 40 inches

The Onida 101 cm (40 inches) Nexg Series Full HD Smart Google TV is priced at Rs. 15,499 and has a 1920 × 1080 Full HD display. It runs on Google TV and supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play. It includes built-in Chromecast, voice search, and a Watchlist feature. It has HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity.