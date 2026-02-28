Don’t buy a fridge before checking these refrigerators under Rs 20,000

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 03:09 PM (IST)
The Samsung 183 L 4 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator comes in Red and Camellia Purple colour options. It features Digital Inverter Technology for better energy efficiency and stable cooling performance. The refrigerator includes a base stand drawer for additional storage space. The price of this model is Rs 15,79
The Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Vitamagic PRO Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator comes in Aura Steel-Z silver colour with a premium finish. It features Auto Defrost Technology to prevent ice formation and maintain efficient cooling performance. The refrigerator is designed for better food preservation with reliable cooling. The price of this model is Rs 17,49
The Bosch 226 L 4 Star Single Door Refrigerator comes with one of the industry’s largest vegetable boxes and a spacious beverage storage area. It supports 18-hour cooling retention during power cuts to help keep food fresh for longer. The refrigerator also offers 2.5 times faster cooling performance for efficient operation. The price of this model is Rs 17,79
The IFB Smart Choice 187L 4 Star Direct Cool Advanced Inverter Single Door Refrigerator comes in Divine Bliss Blue colour with humidity controller technology. It offers extra storage space for better food organization and includes a convenient base drawer. The refrigerator is designed for efficient cooling and better freshness retention. The price of this model is Rs 16,49
The SHARP 175 L Direct Cool Single Door 4 Star Refrigerator comes with Japan 7 Shield Protection for better durability and long lasting performance. It features a mirror glass finish design in blue colour for a premium look. The refrigerator offers efficient direct cooling suitable for small families. The price of this model is Rs 16,99
The Voltas Beko 208 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator comes in Bonita Blue colour and is a Tata product. It features Fresh Box Technology for better storage of vegetables and food items. The refrigerator supports quick freeze function along with a chiller zone and base drawer. The price of this model is Rs 16,99
The Haier 190L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator comes with three toughened glass shelves for better load handling and durability. It supports fast ice making technology that can produce ice in about 60 minutes. The refrigerator has a large vegetable box and an easy clean back design for simple maintenance. The price of this 2025 model is Rs 15,29
The Godrej 194 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator comes with Hygiene+ Inverter Technology for efficient and durable performance. It supports Turbo Cooling and Moisture Control Technology to help keep food fresh for a longer time. The refrigerator includes a convenient base drawer for storing vegetables and other items. The price of this 2025 model is Rs 16,990.
