comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • News
  • Top 8 kitchen chimneys under Rs 15,000 in India: Curved glass, filterless, autoclean

Top 8 kitchen chimneys under Rs 15,000 in India: Curved glass, filterless, autoclean

Explore the best kitchen chimneys under Rs 15,000 in India with filterless autoclean, touch and motion controls, and long motor warranties.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Mar 24, 2026, 01:45 PM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
Faber 90cm 1200 m³zoom icon
18

Faber 90cm 1200 m hr

The Faber 90 cm vertical wall-mounted chimney has a 1200 m³/hr filterless system with two-way suction and autoclean. It features touch and gesture controls. The chimney is priced at Rs 13,990 and offers an 8-year motor warranty with 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Hindware Smart Applianceszoom icon
28

Hindware Smart Appliances

The Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm kitchen chimney has a 1500 m³/hr filterless autoclean system with curved glass. It features touch and motion sensor controls. The chimney is priced at Rs 13,990 and comes with a 10-year motor warranty and 2-year product warranty.

Elica 60cm 1500 m3zoom icon
38

Elica 60cm 1500 m3 hr

The Elica 60 cm kitchen chimney has a 1500 m³/hr BLDC filterless autoclean system. It features touch and motion sensor controls and comes in black. The chimney is priced at Rs 14,990 and offers a 15-year motor warranty with 5-year comprehensive warranty.

Glen 60 cm 1500 m³zoom icon
48

Glen 60 cm 1500 m hr

The Glen Rica 60 cm kitchen chimney has a 1500 m³/hr BLDC filterless thermal autoclean system with curved glass. It features touch and gesture controls and aeration technology. The chimney is priced at Rs 13,999 and comes in black.

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3hrzoom icon
58

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3 hr

The Elica 90 cm kitchen chimney has a 1350 m³/hr filterless autoclean system. It features touch and motion sensor controls and comes in black. The chimney is priced at Rs 13,499 and offers a 15-year motor warranty with 5-year comprehensive warranty.

Whirlpool 90cm 1600zoom icon
68

Whirlpool 90cm 1600 m3 hr

The Whirlpool CGFL PRO 904 HAC BK is a 90cm kitchen chimney with a 1600 m³/hr filterless autoclean system. It features touch and gesture controls and is made in India. The chimney is priced at Rs 13,290 and offers an 11-year motor warranty and 5-year comprehensive warranty.

Crompton Intelli Sensezoom icon
78

Crompton Intelli Sense 1470m3 hr 75cm

The Crompton Intelli Sense is a 75cm box kitchen chimney with a 1470 m³/hr filterless autoclean system. It has touch and motion sensor controls and a built-in oil collector. The chimney costs Rs 14,599 and comes with a 10-year motor warranty and 1-year overall warranty.

Faber Hood Creso 60cmzoom icon
88

Faber Hood Creso 60cm 1500 m hr

The Faber Hood Creso is a 60cm filterless autoclean chimney with a capacity of 1500 m³/hr. It features touch and gesture controls and comes with a built-in oil collector. The chimney is priced at Rs 13,990 and offers a 12-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty.