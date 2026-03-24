Top 8 kitchen chimneys under Rs 15,000 in India: Curved glass, filterless, autoclean

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Whirlpool 90cm 1600 m3 hr

The Whirlpool CGFL PRO 904 HAC BK is a 90cm kitchen chimney with a 1600 m³/hr filterless autoclean system. It features touch and gesture controls and is made in India. The chimney is priced at Rs 13,290 and offers an 11-year motor warranty and 5-year comprehensive warranty.