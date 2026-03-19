Top 8 air fryers under Rs 10,000 with large capacity and preset menus

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 19, 2026, 01:59 PM (IST)
The INALSA Air Fryer Oven has 12L capacity and 1700W power. It features a stainless steel body and 12-in-1 functions including fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, and reheat. It comes with 12 preset menus, rotisserie, and convection cooking. The price is Rs. 9,598.
The COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7L) has 1500W power. It comes with 9 preset menus and a 30-recipe cookbook. It can grill, broil, roast, toast, bake, reheat, and defrost. The price is Rs. 9,899.
The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 has 4.1L capacity and 1400W power. It uses up to 90% less fat with Rapid Air Technology. It comes with a touch panel and 7 preset menus. The price is Rs. 7,999.
The PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 has 6.2L capacity and 1700W power. It uses up to 90% less fat with Rapid Air Technology. It features a touch panel and a cooking window. The price is Rs. 9,499.
The KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven has 12L capacity and 1800W power. It features 360° rapid heat circulation and 10 preset menus for baking, grilling, and roasting. It comes with a digital display, touch control panel, dehydration and rotisserie functions. The price is Rs. 8,749.
The Faber 8L Digital Air Fryer has 1700W power and 8-liter capacity. It can fry, bake, and roast with 85% less oil using 200°C swirl heating technology. It comes with 7 preset menus, a touch control interface, view window, and auto shut-off. The price is Rs. 7,890.
The Prestige AirChef 12L Air Fryer Oven has 1800 watts power and 12-liter capacity. It features 360° rapid air technology, multi-level cooking, and a rotisserie. It comes with 10 preset menus and uses up to 80% less oil. The price is Rs. 9,960.
The Bosch Oil Free Deep Fryer Series 6 Air Fryer XXL has a 7.2L capacity. It comes with 7 preset programs and an illuminated cooking pane. It cooks up to 65% faster. The price is Rs. 10,000.
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