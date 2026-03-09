Affordable business laptops under Rs 30,000 you can buy today

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Dell Model 5580 laptop runs on an Intel Core i7 7th Gen processor. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD display, 2GB graphics, and Windows 10. The price of this A+ condition Dell laptop is Rs 26,995.
Acer SmartChoice Aspire 3 laptop runs on an Intel Celeron N4500 processor. It comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB SSD for storage. The laptop features a 15.6-inch HD display, HD webcam, and Windows 11 Home. The price of this Acer SmartChoice Aspire 3 is Rs 29,990.
HP 255 Notebook runs on an AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. The laptop features a 15.6-inch HD anti-glare display and Radeon graphics. The price of this HP 255 laptop is Rs 29,890.
HP Chromebook x360 laptop runs on an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. The laptop features a 14-inch touchscreen display with a 2-in-1 design and Intel UHD Graphics. The price of this HP Chromebook x360 is Rs 29,990.
ASUS Chromebook CX1405 laptop runs on an Intel Core 3-N355 processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for storage. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD display, Intel UHD Graphics, and Chrome OS. The price of this ASUS Chromebook CX1405 is Rs 29,999.
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 laptop runs on an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD display and runs on Windows 10. The price of this A+ condition laptop is Rs 28,599.
Dell Model 5410 laptop runs on an Intel Core i7 10th Gen processor. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. The laptop features a 14-inch display with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and runs on Windows 10 Pro. The price of this pre-owned and tested Dell laptop is Rs 28,000.
ThinkPad T490S laptop runs on an Intel Core i7-8665U processor. It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD for storage. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display and runs on Windows 10. The price of this certified pre-owned ThinkPad T490S is Rs 26,199.
