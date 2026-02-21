Hidden gems: Best budget laptops under Rs 30,000 in India 2026

6 8

ASUS Vivobook Go 14

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 uses an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor for daily computing tasks. It includes 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The device has a 14-inch Full HD screen and comes with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 pre-installed. It weighs 1.38 kg, has a 42WHr battery, comes in Silver color, and is priced at Rs. 29,990.