Top 10 air coolers under Rs 10,000 for Indian summer: Best budget cooling options

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Kenstar Dominar HC 70 Desert Air Cooler

The Kenstar Dominar HC 70 Desert Air Cooler is priced at Rs 9,290. It comes with a 70L water tank and is rated 5 Star by BEE for efficiency. The cooler offers up to 50 ft air throw and uses honeycomb cooling pads with a 16-inch fan. It also includes an ice chamber, water level indicator, and comes with a 5-year warranty on the pump and motor.