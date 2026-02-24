Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile now available globally on Android and iOS

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile has officially rolled out globally. The free-to-play, developed by Ubisoft, is now available to download on both Android and iOS devices. With the release, the game brings the core experience of the Rainbow Six franchise to mobile devices. Also Read: Ubisoft quietly cancels co-op Assassin’s Creed game in development

The title is developed by Ubisoft Montreal along with supporting studios and is a mobile-first adaptation of the popular Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft says the game keeps the focus on tactical play, teamwork, and destructible environments, but everything has been adjusted to suit shorter mobile sessions. Also Read: Ubisoft shelves Prince of Persia Remake and cancels five other projects: Here’s why

Core gameplay and modes

Rainbow Six Mobile sticks to the familiar 5v5 Attack vs Defence format. Attackers use drones to gather information and break through walls, floors, and ceilings. Defenders hold their ground by placing barricades, setting traps, and using surveillance tools to protect objectives. Also Read: Rainbow Six Mobile Global Release Date Announced: What To Expect

Compared to the PC and console versions, matches on mobile are shorter and last around 10 minutes. At launch, players can access modes such as Bomb, Bomb Rush, and Team Deathmatch.

The game also includes both casual and competitive options. Players can jump into Quick Play, try Ranked matches, or set up private lobbies with friends.

Operators and maps

At launch, the game offers more than 20 operators. This includes well-known characters like Ash, Mute, and Dokkaebi. Each operator comes with their own weapons and gadgets, which means team coordination and role selection still matter.

Several familiar maps from the franchise have also made the move to mobile. These include Bank, Border, Clubhouse, Oregon, and Villa. Ubisoft has also added mobile-exclusive maps such as Restaurant and Summit.

First global season now live

Alongside the global launch, Ubisoft has kicked off the game’s first season, titled Operation Sand Wraith. The update introduces a desert-themed setting and a new operator named Deimos. The character’s ability allows him to track a single enemy and force a direct encounter.

Ubisoft has stated that new seasonal content will continue to roll out over time.

With the global launch now live, Rainbow Six Mobile marks Ubisoft’s attempt to bring one of its long-running tactical shooters to a wider mobile audience while keeping the core mechanics intact.