Tired of noisy calls? WhatsApp may fix it SOON with new feature

If you’ve ever taken a WhatsApp call in traffic or a crowded place, you already know how quickly background noise can take over the conversation. That might change soon. WhatsApp is now testing a built-in noise cancellation feature for voice and video calls on Android. Also Read: Garmin smartwatches get WhatsApp app; Reply to messages from your wrist

The feature has been spotted in the latest beta update, and while it’s not live for everyone yet, it gives a clear idea of where WhatsApp is heading with its calling experience. Also Read: No WhatsApp account? New guest chat feature might fix that

What the new feature does

The upcoming feature focuses on one simple thing, making your voice clearer during calls. Noise cancellation works by identifying unwanted sounds like: Also Read: Govt new rule on LPG: Households with PNG connection asked to surrender gas cylinders

Traffic noise

Wind

Background chatter

Once detected, the system reduces these sounds in real time, so your voice stays more prominent. This means even if you’re not in a quiet room, your calls should sound more focused on WhatsApp calls and video calls.

How it will work on Android

According to the beta version, noise cancellation will be enabled automatically when a call starts. You may also see a small on-screen prompt confirming that the feature is active. One important detail here, the processing happens directly on your device. That means audio is cleaned up before it gets encrypted and sent, so WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption remains unchanged.

This is a key difference from current Android behaviour, where calls don’t have built-in noise filtering and often carry all ambient sounds. Even though the feature is expected to be turned on by default, WhatsApp is not locking users into it. You’ll be able to turn noise cancellation off during a call.

This matters in situations where background sound is intentional, like:

Sharing music during a call

Attending a live event

Recording the environment audio

So, the idea is to give clarity by default, but flexibility when needed.

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When will it roll out?

Right now, the feature is still under development and is being tested in the Android beta version. WhatsApp is working on improving how accurately it detects and filters noise. Once testing is complete, it’s likely to roll out first to more beta users before reaching stable versions.