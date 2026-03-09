This is how Apple’s FIRST Foldable iPhone may look like

Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone has been the topic of discussion for the past couple of years. But it hasn’t been official yet. After a long series of leaks and rumours, the device is expected to debut later this year with the iPhone 18 Pro models. Ahead of it, the latest CAD (computer-aided design) has revealed how it may look. Also Read: Future iPhones and Apple Watches may feature 3D-printed metal bodies: Report

The leaked CAD renders of the iPhone Fold by Sonny Dickson suggest that the foldable iPhone may feature a dual camera setup at the back, placed within a rectangular bar. The design seems to follow the iPhone 17 Pro-like dual-tone finish. Apart from this, it is expected to have a usual book-style foldable design that we have seen with Samsung and Vivo. The cover display, as well as the unfolded main display are expected to carry a punch-hole camera design for selfies and video calls. Also Read: MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air M5: Which Apple laptop should you buy?

However, these are based on leaked CAD renders, which could be true or not by the end of the day of launch.

Foldable iPhone: All we know so far

Based on the past leaks, the foldable iPhone is expected to be powered by Apple’s A20 chipset based on a 2nm process and C2 modem for enhanced network connectivity. Moreover, it may feature a 7.8-inch screen when unfolded and a 5.3-inch cover display (some reports suggest it is 5.5-inch). For photography too, it is tipped to carry a dual camera setup – each of 48MP at the back. Moreover, just like the flagship phones, it may continue with the Action Button.

What could be different here is that, instead of Face ID, the tech giant may bring back the Touch ID into the power button. Leaks suggest that it may measure 4.5mm thick when unfolded, and roughly 9mm to 9.5mm when folded.

When can we expect?

As mentioned before, the iPhone fold or iPhone Ultra, whatever Apple would like to call it, may arrive during the September 2026 event along with the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max models.