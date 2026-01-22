This basic feature made Teams and Slack popular: Now Google Chat has it too

Google Chat has finally added a utility feature on its platform that Teams and Slack users have been using for years. The tech giant has recently rolled out a feature called Message Forwarding to all Workspace accounts. The feature has been a boon for Slack and Teams users for years, and now it is available on Google Chat. This will not only make the platform simple to interact with, but will also be convenient to share essential information without compromising on privacy and security. Google Chat users from now onwards don’t have to rely on screenshots or copying text to share it with their fellow colleagues.

How the New Feature Works

The message forwarding on Google Chat is easy to use. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use the feature.

Step 1: The first step is to click on the three dot menu located next to the message option.

Step 2: Now, the next part is to select ‘Forward Message’ option. This will allow your content to be sent to another chat.

Step 3: However, the original format of the content will remain intact.

Step 4: The addition will simplify the process of sharing information between teams

Privacy and Security

Google has provided intelligent safeguards to avoid the incidental data leaks. Internal chat messages may not be forwarded to a chat involving external members. The external-only chat may not be forwarded to another chat. Nonetheless, messages, which are sent in chats containing external users, can be reposted in internal team chats. This will guarantee the safety of information shared by the users and at the same time not jeopardize security.

Availability

The new functionality is being implemented slowly. It has already begun to roll out to workspace domains on the Rapid Release track, and will roll out to domains on Scheduled Release beginning February 11. The company makes the process seamless for administrators and individual users as they do not need to take any action for the update. The message forwarding will improve the efficiency of teams and minimize the workarounds once it becomes fully available.

What This Means for Google Chat Users

This is a minor change, yet essential feature for workspace productivity. It enables groups to stay updated with everybody, exchange information at a rapid pace, and minimize the mistakes related to copying or screenshots. With this update, Google Chat users can finally enjoy the convenience Teams and Slack users have had for years, making Google Chat a more effective tool for collaboration across organizations.