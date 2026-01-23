This Android phone tries to replace your laptop by running Windows and Linux

Most smartphones today try to replace wallets, cameras, and even laptops, but one upcoming device is taking that idea a step further. A new phone called the NexPhone is being developed by Nex Computer, and it is designed to work not just as an Android phone, but also as a full computer when connected to a screen. Also Read: Miss Physical Keyboards? Clicks Communicator Brings Them Back On Android During CES 2026

A Phone That Doubles as a Computer

At its core, the NexPhone is a midrange Android smartphone. But when plugged into a monitor, it can switch into a desktop-style experience. Alongside Android, the phone also supports Linux, giving users another desktop option when they connect it to a larger display.

The most unusual feature, however, is Windows support. The NexPhone can dual-boot into Windows 11, effectively turning the phone into a Windows PC when it is docked. When unplugged, it switches back to a mobile-friendly interface, inspired by the old Windows Phone layout.

Built Around Docking and Desktops

This approach fits right into what Nex Computer has been building for years. The company already sells the NexDock, a laptop shell that relies on phones to provide the computing power. With newer versions of Android improving desktop-style features, the NexPhone is being built to take full advantage of that shift.

Linux runs as an app on the phone, which means it can be accessed even without plugging into an external screen. That said, it is clearly meant to be used with a monitor, keyboard, and mouse rather than on the phone’s small display.

Hardware and Durability

The NexPhone is powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset, a processor usually found in industrial and IoT devices. Nex Computer says it selected this chip because it can run Android, Linux, and Windows on the same hardware.

The phone has also been designed to handle rough use. It meets MIL-STD-810H standards and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, a 64MP rear camera, and support for wireless charging.

NexPhone Launch Timeline and Price

As for availability, the NexPhone is still some way off. Nex Computer plans to begin shipping the device in the third quarter of 2026. It is priced at $549 (approx. Rs 50,400), and the company has started taking reservations with a refundable deposit of $199 (around Rs 18,300).