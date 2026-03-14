This 30,000mAh battery phone puts some power banks to shame

Some smartphones focus on design or cameras. Others try to push performance. But the Energizer P30K Apex is built around one thing — battery life. The phone is backed by a 30,000mAh battery, which is far larger than what most smartphones offer today. Also Read: MWC 2024: Energizer launches a phone with a 28,000mAh battery

For context, most modern phones carry batteries between 4,000mAh and 7,000mAh. The P30K Apex goes several steps beyond that, aiming at users who want a device that can last much longer between charges. With such a hefty hardware, the phone could run for weeks depending on usage.

A battery that lasts weeks

The biggest talking point here is the battery. The 30,000mAh capacity is several times larger than what typical smartphones use. According to details shared in early reports, the phone could last up to a month on standby or light usage.

That claim will still need to be tested in real-world use. Even so, a battery this large should easily last much longer than most regular smartphones.

Charging such a large battery obviously takes time, but the phone comes with support for 66W wired charging through USB-C. That should help reduce downtime when the battery eventually runs low.

Rugged phone with mid-range hardware

Beyond the battery, the rest of the phone looks like a typical rugged device. The P30K Apex is said to run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The phone is also equipped with a 6.95-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The phone is also built with durability in mind. It comes with IP68 and IP69K ratings along with MIL-STD-810H certification, which suggests it should be able to handle dust, water, and tougher environments.

Interestingly, the camera hardware looks ambitious on paper. The phone includes a 200MP main camera, along with additional secondary sensors on the back. The front houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video chats.

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Energizer P30K Apex launch details

The Energizer P30K Apex will be available around June 2026 with a price of about €399 (approx. Rs 42,000). The phone will likely appeal to people who care more about battery life and durability than slim design.