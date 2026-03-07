The Boys Season 5 OTT release date confirmed: When and where to watch the final season

The long-running superhero series The Boys is set to return with its fifth and final season soon. The show, which has built a strong following over the years, will bring the story of Billy Butcher, Homelander, and the rest of the characters to its conclusion. The final season will arrive next month on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri now streaming: Where to watch online

The Boys Season 5 OTT release: When and where to watch

The Boys Season 5 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2026. The release will begin with the first two episodes on the same day. After the first two episodes, the remaining episodes are expected to arrive weekly.

The season finale will stream on May 20, 2026. Viewers will need a Prime Video subscription to watch the series.

What the final season is about

The story of The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes are managed by large corporations. Instead of always doing the right thing, many of them misuse their powers. The series follows Billy Butcher and his group as they try to expose and challenge these superheroes.

Season 5 is expected to continue that story and build toward the final clash between Billy Butcher and Homelander. The rivalry between the two characters has been at the centre of the show since the start, and the final season is expected to bring that conflict to its conclusion.

Earlier teasers have hinted that Homelander’s influence continues to grow, while members of The Boys face new challenges. The final season is likely to revolve around whether the group can finally stand up to the powerful Supe.

Connection with the Gen V series

Reports also suggest that characters from Gen V may appear in the final season. The spin-off introduced a younger group of superheroes and the system where they are trained.

Bringing some of those characters into The Boys could widen the story and link the two shows more closely as the main series reaches its conclusion.

Cast returning for the final season

Several key cast members are expected to return for the last season. This includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, and Antony Starr as Homelander. Erin Moriarty is also expected to return as Starlight, along with other key characters.

The Boys first premiered in 2019 and has since become one of Prime Video’s most talked-about shows. Season 5 will bring the series to its closing chapter while wrapping up the storylines that have built up across previous seasons.