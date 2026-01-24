Tere Ishk Mein OTT release: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s film arrives on Netflix

Tere Ishk Mein, one of the more talked-about Hindi films from last year, has now made its way to OTT. After its theatrical run, the film is finally available for streaming, giving viewers a chance to catch it from home if they missed it in cinemas or want to revisit it. Also Read: Best Netflix plans with Airtel right now

Where to Watch Tere Ishk Mein Online

The film is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch the film. There is no separate rental option available at the moment, and the movie is included as part of Netflix's regular catalogue.

Plot Overview

Tere Ishk Mein revolves around Shankar, a student leader known for his anger and impulsive behaviour. He is played by Dhanush. The story takes a turn when he meets Mukti, a research scholar portrayed by Kriti Sanon.

Mukti is working on a thesis focused on non-violence and emotional control. As part of her research, Mukti works with Shankar to help him control his anger and steady his emotions. During this time, the two grow closer, and Shankar begins to develop real feelings for her. What he does not realise initially is that Mukti’s involvement is tied to her academic work.

When the research ends, the truth comes out. Shankar is left heartbroken. Mukti moves on with her life, and the two go their separate ways. Years later, fate brings them face to face again. Their reunion, set seven years after their separation, brings unresolved emotions, betrayal, and revenge back into focus, forming the core of the second half of the film.

Tere Ishk Mein Cast and Crew

The film is directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. Along with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the cast includes Prakash Raj, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Paramvir Cheema, and others in supporting roles.

Music for the film has been composed by A. R. Rahman, while the cinematography has been handled by Tushar Kanti Ray and Vishal Sinha.

Theatrical Run and Reception

Tere Ishk Mein released in theatres on November 28, 2025. The film had a decent box office run and was generally received well by audiences. It currently has a 7.5 rating on IMDb. The film is now available to stream on OTT for viewers who missed it in cinemas.