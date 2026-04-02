Top 10 cold press juicers under 20000 for healthy lifestyle upgrade

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 02, 2026, 01:48 PM (IST)
Wonderchef Regalia Full Fruit Cold Press Slow Juicer comes with a 240 W DC motor for steady performance. It operates at 55 rpm to retain nutrients in juice. The juicer supports full fruit processing and is easy to clean. The price of the product is Rs 15,199.
Bosch Lifestyle MESM731M 150W Cold Press Slow Juicer comes with a 150 W low noise motor for smooth operation. It uses a masticating system with pulp control and a snap up spout. The juicer includes three filters for different applications and an indicator light for ease of use. The price of the product is Rs 15,150.
Havells Nutri Art Slow Juicer comes with a 200 W motor for cold press juice extraction. It features a wider feeding chute, pulp controller, and a durable ceramic auger. The juicer is designed for smooth and efficient operation with a 2 year warranty. The price of the product is Rs 16,999.
Agaro Royal Slow Juicer comes with a 240 W motor for cold press juice extraction. It supports up to 120 minutes of continuous use. The juicer includes three strainers for different applications and handles fruits and vegetables. The price of the product is Rs 17,438.
Sujata Cold Pressed Slow Juicer SJ01 comes with a cold press system for fruit and vegetable juice. It features a dual feeding chute and reverse function for smooth use. The juicer supports nut milk, smoothies, and frozen desserts with a magnetic safety lock. The price of the product is Rs 17,989.
Hurom E30ST Cold Press Slow Juicer comes with a 240 W motor for strong performance. It uses advanced cold press technology for fruit and vegetable juice. The juicer is designed for home use and supports all in one functionality. The price of the product is Rs 17,999.
Hestia Nutri-Max Professional Cold Press Slow Juicer comes with a 240 W motor for efficient juice extraction. It uses patented auger technology for higher juice yield. The juicer includes three strainers for juice, sorbet, and nut milk. The price of the product is Rs 16,999.
Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder 58770-IN comes with a 1400 W motor for high performance. It includes two stainless steel leakproof jars with lids. The appliance offers triple overload and safety protection with intelligent controls. The price of the product is Rs 17,999.
Kairos Fresh Squeeze 500 Cold Press Electric Juicer uses a cold press method for juice extraction. It has a large feeding tube and a reverse function for smooth operation. The juicer supports multiple uses like juice, sorbet, and smoothies with a smart lock feature. The price of the product is Rs. 17,400.
Dash DCSJ255 Deluxe Compact Power Slow Masticating Extractor comes with a slow masticating system for cold press juice extraction. It includes a cleaning brush, pulp measuring cup, and frozen attachment. The design is compact and easy to clean for daily use. The price of the product is Rs. 17,586.
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