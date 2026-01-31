Tecno POVA Curve 2 India launch confirmed: Check expected specs, features

Tecno has confirmed that the POVA Curve 2 will launch in India soon. The company has begun teasing the phone ahead of its official announcement, giving a brief look at its design. While Tecno has not revealed a launch date yet, recent listings and teasers have already started to outline what the phone may offer. Also Read: Tecno Spark Go 3 Launched In India Under Rs 10,000: Check Specs, Features, Price, More

Tecno POVA Curve 2 India launch confirmed

Tecno confirmed the India launch of the POVA Curve 2 through a post on X, where it shared a partial teaser image of the phone. The teaser highlights the curved edges of the device and carries the “POVA Curve 2 5G” branding. Tecno has not announced a timeline yet, but with teasers now live, more details are expected to follow soon. Also Read: Upcoming Smartphone Launches In August 2025 To Look Forward To

An earlier teaser had also hinted at the phone’s rear camera design. It showed a circular camera cutout placed within a larger camera module, though the full shape of the module was not visible. The design appears to follow the curved look seen on the earlier POVA Curve 5G, which launched in India in May 2025.

Tecno POVA Curve 2 specs, features (expected)

Leaks indicate that the Tecno POVA Curve 2 may feature an FHD+ display with a 1,080 × 2,364-pixel resolution. The screen is said to have a pixel density of around 420 PPI (pixel per inch). The phone is also expected to keep the curved-edge design seen on previous POVA Curve models.

As per a Google Play Console listing spotted by The Tech Outlook, the POVA Curve 2 carries the model number TECNO-LK7k. The listing suggests that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek chipset with a CPU layout that points to the Dimensity 7100 SoC. The phone is expected to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The same listing indicates that the POVA Curve 2 will ship with Android 16 out of the box, which would place it ahead of many phones in its segment in terms of software version.

One of the biggest talking points around the POVA Curve 2 is its battery. As per TUV certification details, the phone is said to pack a 7,750mAh lithium-ion polymer battery. Tecno is likely to position this as a key selling point, especially for users who prioritise battery life.