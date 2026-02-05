Tecno POVA Curve 2 5G India launch set for February 13: Design, colours teased

Tecno has confirmed the India launch date for its next POVA-series smartphone. The Tecno POVA Curve 2 5G will debut in the country next week as the successor to the POVA Curve 5G, which was launched in May 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared official details around the phone’s design and colour options, while hardware specifications are expected to be revealed closer to the event. Also Read: Tecno POVA Curve 2 India launch confirmed: Check expected specs, features

Tecno POVA Curve 2 India launch date confirmed

Tecno has announced that the POVA Curve 2 5G will launch in India on February 13 at 12 PM IST. The company also shared the first look of the upcoming device on X (formerly Twitter). The listing confirms that the phone will arrive as part of Tecno’s budget-focused 5G lineup in India. Also Read: Tecno Spark Go 3 Launched In India Under Rs 10,000: Check Specs, Features, Price, More

Tecno POVA Curve 2 design and colour options

Based on the official teaser shared by Tecno on X, the POVA Curve 2 5G features a curved rear panel that tapers towards the edges. The back panel appears to have a matte finish and includes angular lines and contours, similar to the previous POVA Curve 5G. Also Read: Upcoming Smartphone Launches In August 2025 To Look Forward To

The biggest design change is the camera layout. Unlike the vertical camera arrangement on the earlier model, the POVA Curve 2 5G uses a triangular and asymmetrical camera island. Two camera lenses sit together in a horizontal pill-shaped module, while a third lens is placed below it. An LED flash is positioned next to the lower camera. The POVA branding and regulatory text are also visible on the rear panel.

Tecno has confirmed three colour options for the phone – black, silver, and violet. Each colour variant includes a small accent section near the bottom of the back panel, which appears to have a semi-transparent design.

Tecno POVA Curve 2 specifications (expected)

Tecno has not officially revealed the specifications yet. However, reports suggest that the POVA Curve 2 5G could be powered by the MediaTek MT6858 chipset, also known as the Dimensity 7100. The phone is said to offer up to 12GB of RAM and may run Android 16 out of the box.

Earlier, the handset was spotted on the TUV certification platform, which indicated a 7,750mAh lithium-ion polymer battery. Charging details have not been confirmed so far.

Tecno is expected to reveal full specifications, pricing, and sale details during the launch event. More information around the POVA Curve 2 5G should surface in the days leading up to its India debut.